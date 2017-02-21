SUV strikes man in Bellingham crosswalk, severely injuring him

A young man crossing a Bellingham street suffered a head injury when he was struck by an SUV around noon Tuesday, according to police.
The man was walking through a crosswalk in an S-curve around 12:20 p.m. by Master Lube, 1111 E. Maple St., when a northbound Nissan Pathfinder hit him, witnesses said.
On impact he was flipped onto the roof of the Nissan, where he appeared to suffer a severe injury. He was rushed from the scene in an ambulance.
The man’s name hasn’t been released. No one else was hurt.
The crosswalk has flashing yellow lights if pedestrians press a button before crossing the street.
Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Street names there are confusing in that S-curve: Samish Way becomes Maple Street for a block or two, before it turns into Ellis Street.
This story will be updated.
