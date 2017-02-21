Snow possible in lowland Whatcom County, but weekend looking sunny

A zap of cold air might dust lowland Whatcom County with snow flurries several days this week.
But forecasters still don’t think there’s a chance of significant accumulation, since daytime temperatures will remain well above freezing, and rain is possible each day, according to local forecasts from the National Weather Service and from Environment Canada.
Plus, it’s shaping up to be a gorgeous winter weekend, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-40s on Saturday and Sunday.
Still, a slight chance of rain and snow mix is possible in the Bellingham area on Thursday and Friday, mostly in the morning commute hours, meteorologists in Seattle said. For Abbotsford, B.C., just north of Sumas, Environment Canada predicts a chance of rain showers or snow flurries Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday night.
For winter sports enthusiasts, the weather in the North Cascades is looking good, with snow showers expected daily through the week.
Avalanche danger is moderate on the western slopes of the North Cascades, both above and below the treeline, according to the Northwest Avalanche Center.
Excellent powder conditions were reported Tuesday at Mt. Baker Ski Area, with sunny skies and 10 inches of new snow over the past two days.
