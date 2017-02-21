87-year-old man with dementia missing in Fairhaven area

Authorities and family members are asking for help finding an 87-year-old man with dementia who apparently left his home in the Fairhaven area about 10 p.m. Monday, Bellingham Police tweeted early Tuesday.
Liberato “Bob” Trotta is described as white, about 5-foot-4 and 140 pounds. He was believed to be on foot, wearing a black coat and dark parks.
Police gave no further information.
A missing person report on BPD’s daily activity log from 11:36 p.m. Monday lists an address in the 400 block of Chuckanut Drive North, in the Edgemoor neighborhood south of Fairhaven Park.
Anyone with information about Trotta should call 911.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
