87-year-old man with dementia missing in Fairhaven area

3:04 Pearl Harbor survivor: 'They were just giving them hell' Pause

1:25 Group of citizens files paperwork to initiate recall of Sen. Doug Ericksen

4:25 Seattle Channel segment examines rights of sanctuary cities, features undocumented mother of three

1:55 Sinkhole closes Lynden street

7:52 Do you want grizzly bears in the North Cascades?

27:21 Sen. Doug Ericksen talks about working for the Legislature and the Trump administration

2:00 Jeff Sessions sworn in as attorney general

0:56 See Lynden girls' basketball 45-32 victory over Anacortes in pictures

1:09 Sinkhole in Los Angeles street swallows two cars with passengers inside