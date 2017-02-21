Forecasters see a gray, wet week ahead – with sun by the weekend

1:12 Humane Society releases rehabilitated hawk back into wild Pause

7:52 Do you want grizzly bears in the North Cascades?

0:56 See Lynden girls' basketball 45-32 victory over Anacortes in pictures

2:30 Trump spars with reporters over Russian ties during campaign

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

1:56 Ride a WTA bus on Bellingham's snowy streets

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

3:23 Schumer: Trump nominees rushed through because "they are ashamed of them"

1:56 Tacoma immigrants-rights rally draws crowd