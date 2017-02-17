Protesters blocked Interstate 5 northbound at Lakeway for more than an hour Saturday, Feb. 11, demonstrating over the Tuesday announcement by the U.S. Department of the Army to grant easement for the Dakota Access Pipeline. Traffic backed up 4 miles during the protest.
The race is on to secure $7.7 million needed to protect all 1,600 forested acres on Blanchard Mountain in Skagit County from being logged. Popular recreation areas in the core include the trail to Oyster Dome.
Convicted serial robber Dennis Ridley appears in Whatcom Superior Court in Bellingham Thursday morning, Feb. 9, 2017 He was sentenced to ten years in prison for five robberies in Whatcom and Skagit counties.
A security camera captured a clerk fighting off an attempted robbery at Lafeen's Donuts in Burlington on Nov. 30, 2014. Dennis Jeffery Ridley, 65, admitted guilt Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, to the robbery.
Edward Bear of Bellingham uses snow-covered ramp at Taylor Dock as a ski jump on Monday, Feb. 6, ending with a backward splash into chilly Bellingham Bay. The stunt was part of a video shoot by Bellingham videographer Kjell Redal, which will be published later this month on Vimeo.
Michael Shepard speaks about filing paperwork with Whatcom County Auditor Debbie Adelstein to initiate a recall of Sen. Doug Ericksen, R-Ferndale, on Thursday, Feb. 9, at Whatcom County Courthouse in Bellingham. Ericksen has been splitting his time between the state Senate and his temporary post with the Environmental Protection Agency under President Donald Trump.