What’s fake news? A panel on journalism will help you figure it out

What is fake news and how can you tell if it is?
That’s the focus of “Sifting Fact from Fiction: Journalism in the Social Media Era,” a panel discussion Saturday at Bellingham Public Library, 210 Central Ave.
The free event will run 10 a.m. to noon in the lecture room downstairs. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m.
Panelists will include Brian Bowe, assistant professor of journalism at Western Washington University; John Mangalonzo, senior editor at The Bellingham Herald; and Ralph Schwartz, citizen blogger and former reporter for The Bellingham Herald and the Skagit Valley Herald.
The event is being put on by the League of Women Voters of Bellingham/Whatcom County, which wants those attending to learn what fake news is and have a sense of the harm caused by false information.
Learn more by going online to lwvbellinghamwhatcom.org or emailing board member Amy Cloud at CloudAC@aol.com.
Kie Relyea: 360-715-2234, @kierelyea
