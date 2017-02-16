Local

Apartment proposed for Sunset Drive

By Dave Gallagher

BELLINGHAM

A four-unit apartment is being proposed along Sunset Drive.

A design review permit was submitted to the city to put the project at 1726 E. Sunset Drive. Each proposed unit is three stories high, attached in a townhouse fashion, according to a public notice from the city. The applicant is AVT Consulting LLC.

Public comments are being accepted until 5 p.m. on Feb. 23. Comments can be emailed to City Planner Brian Smart at bsmart@cob.org or mailed to 210 Lottie St., Bellingham, 98225.

