When Gabe met ‘Harry’: Bulldog wins tricks competition on TV show

Even at the ripe old age of 10 years, Gabe’s still got it.
The Bellingham bulldog showed he was still the consummate showman when he was chosen top dog during a segment called “Animal Idol” on “Harry,” the daytime talk show featuring Harry Connick Jr., himself a former judge on “American Idol.”
The celebrity judges for the dog-rific segment were Cesar Millan – the personality behind TV show “Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan” – and son Andre.
Gabe, probably Bellingham’s most famous pooch, competed against two other dogs to show off.
The dogs each had one minute to do their best three tricks. Gabe rode a rocking horse, the top of a barrel and a kick scooter, owner Cheryl Knapp said.
“They’re all pretty intense tricks,” Knapp said. “He’s 10 years old. For a bulldog, he’s getting up there.”
According to pedigree.com, Gabe is the equivalent of a 65-year-old person.
Knapp said the show called her about a week ago after seeing Gabe’s tricks online.
The show then flew them to New York City, picked them up at the airport in a limousine, and put them up in a hotel. Then, Gabe did his thing on the show.
“We had hair and makeup – well, not Gabe, but I did,” Knapp said, laughing.
Knapp said Gabe’s win earned them $2,000.
This isn’t Gabe’s first brush with fame.
He’s been on “Late Show with David Letterman” as well as “Good Morning America.” Gabe also competed on “America’s Got Talent” in August 2011, but was ultimately voted off.
And he had a starring role in the 2010 movie “The Dogfather” with former “Saturday Night Live” actor Chris Parnell.
See Gabe on “Harry” at 2 p.m. Thursday on KOMO Channel 4.
Learn more at gaberocks.com and on the Gabe Rocks Facebook page.
