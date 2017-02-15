Whatcom County Jail report for Feb. 14, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
FEB. 14, 2017
Alexander Hill Alvarado, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a felony sex offender registration violation.
Nicolas Alejandro Amador, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a controlled substance violation and delivery of a controlled substance.
Ray Whitney Andersen, booked by the Washington State Patrol and the state Department of Corrections on a detainer, and for operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device, and driving under the influence.
Anthony Lee Beckwith, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault and harassment.
Jennifer Ann Evans, booked by the state Department of Corrections on a detainer.
James Mathew James, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Lummi Nation Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Billy Joe Jordon, booked by the Washington State Patrol for third-degree driving with a suspended license and driving under the influence.
Jeremy Michael Legg, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County for failure to appear in court on a charge of first-degree criminal impersonation.
Miles Lewis Lehmann, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for manufacturing and delivery of amphetamine or methamphetamine.
David Charles Maier, booked by the state Department of Corrections and the Bellingham Police Department on a detainer, and for first-degree criminal impersonation, obstructing a police officer, and failure to appear in court on a charge of violation of a domestic violence protection order.
Shaun Michael McKay, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for controlled substance manufacturing, delivery and possession with intent and for failure to appear in court on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
Gustavo Palemon Miranda, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Benjamin William Morvee, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree assault and first-degree burglary.
Glen Jon Robertson Jr., booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree robbery.
Jose Luis Romero Jr., booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for first-degree burglary.
Ivan Josue Sanchez Arce, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for first-degree burglary.
Sabrina Marie Shaw, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Alexis Lena Stewart, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault and resisting arrest.
Lahaina Marie Tom, booked by the Everson Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Alex Presley Villarrel, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for first-degree burglary.
Shawn Crawford Kelly Wagar, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for violation of a protection order.
