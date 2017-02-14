Flood watch issued for Western Washington

4:25 Seattle Channel segment examines rights of sanctuary cities, features undocumented mother of three Pause

2:25 Lummi community members prepare salmon to feed Standing Rock Sioux in North Dakota

0:32 Marchers walk through downtown Bellingham to protest Dakota Access Pipeline

1:55 Hundreds gather for 'Bellingham Stands with Standing Rock' pipeline protest

0:42 Standing Rock protesters block railroad tracks in Bellingham

2:03 #noDAPL protesters block Interstate 5 in Bellingham

0:22 Too icy to drive, truck driver takes a leap at Whatcom Falls Park

0:58 Plows clear snowdrifts on Highway 9 north of Nooksack

0:45 Driving Lake Terrell Road in whiteout conditions