Flood watch issued for Western Washington

A flood watch was issued Tuesday for Western Washington, including Whatcom County, in advance of a strong storm system that could dump as much as 3 to 6 inches of rain in the North Cascades.
National Weather Service meteorologists said the greatest concern is for the Nooksack River and its tributaries, which could see significant runoff. The flood watch is in effect 10 a.m. Wednesday through 4 a.m. Thursday.
More rain is expected Wednesday, up to .75 inch more, with temperatures in the mid-50s. South-southeast winds will be steady at 20 to 25 mph – rain was forecast to start Tuesday night, with as much as .75 inch possible in the lowlands, forecasters said.
Showers are likely Thursday and Friday, with highs in the upper 40s and lows in the 40s and mid 30s.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
Comments