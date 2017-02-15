Jail overcrowding, mental illness focus of panel in Bellingham

Tackling jail overcrowding by helping the mentally ill will be the focus of the Feb. 22 lunch talk at Bellingham City Club.
“What Will it Take to Reduce Jail Overcrowding” will begin at 12:20 p.m. at Northwood Hall, 3240 Northwest Ave.
Featured speakers will discuss new funding proposals from Gov. Jay Inslee and the progress being made by Whatcom County’s Incarceration Prevention and Reduction Task Force in seeking alternatives to jail time.
Speakers are Dr. Robert Crittenden, health policy senior adviser to Inslee, and Jill Bernstein, co-chair of the task force.
Anne Deacon, human services manager for the Whatcom County Health Department, will moderate.
The public is welcome. Lunch, served at 11:50 a.m., costs $13 for City Club members and $18 for non-members.
Details are at bellinghamcityclub.org.
Buy tickets online at brownpapertickets.com. Type “Bellingham City Club” into the search window. Advance tickets are on sale until 11:50 a.m. Feb. 20.
Kie Relyea: 360-715-2234, @kierelyea
