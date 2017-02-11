Fire tears through single-wide trailer in Ferndale, displaces at least 8 people

2:03 #noDAPL protesters block Interstate 5 in Bellingham Pause

2:25 Lummi community members prepare salmon to feed Standing Rock Sioux in North Dakota

0:32 Marchers walk through downtown Bellingham to protest Dakota Access Pipeline

1:55 Hundreds gather for 'Bellingham Stands with Standing Rock' pipeline protest

0:42 Standing Rock protesters block railroad tracks in Bellingham

1:25 Group of citizens files paperwork to initiate recall of Sen. Doug Ericksen

27:21 Sen. Doug Ericksen talks about working for the Legislature and the Trump administration

0:45 Driving Lake Terrell Road in whiteout conditions

0:58 Plows clear snowdrifts on Highway 9 north of Nooksack