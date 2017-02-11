Fire tears through single-wide trailer in Ferndale, displaces at least 8 people

A fire Friday night destroyed a single-wide mobile home and displaced at least eight people, said Ben Boyko, division chief with Whatcom County Fire District 7.
Crews were dispatched to the fire at 1942 Trigg Road around 9:45 p.m., Boyko said. When they arrived just before 10, they found the trailer engulfed, with flames shooting through the roof and out the windows.
The family, all of whom escaped safely, told firefighters that 10 people – five children and five adults – had been in the home, Boyko said. But a list of occupants drawn up later by an investigator indicated only eight people, three adults and five kids, were inside, he added.
Firefighters called the Red Cross to help the family find alternative housing.
Crews kept the fire from spreading to other homes and a nearby vehicle and apparently prevented damage to them as well, Boyko said. A neighboring home, however, lost power after the fire damaged power lines.
Firefighters had the blaze knocked down within about an hour, Boyko said. Crews worked alongside an investigator with the Whatcom County Fire Marshal’s Office. Investigators did not immediately return a call Saturday requesting details about the fire’s cause.
“It was just really hard to determine anything because it was such a little space and it went up so fast,” Boyko said.
Kyle Mittan: 360-756-2803, @KyleMittan
Comments