Supporters rally at Mt. Baker Planned Parenthood in Bellingham

Mt. Baker Planned Parenthood in Bellingham was one of many sites around the nation Saturday with supporters rallying for women’s health care.
The Associated Press reported anti-abortion activists emboldened by the new administration of President Donald Trump staged rallies around the country Saturday calling for the federal government to cut off payments to Planned Parenthood, but in some cities counter-protests dwarfed the demonstrations.
Social media offered a glimpse of the events in Bellingham.
Comments