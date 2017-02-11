Whatcom County Jail report for Feb. 10, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
Feb. 10, 2017
Gordon Oliver Adams, booked by the Lummi and Bellingham police departments for driving under the influence and failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree theft.
Breanna Nicole Almanzo, booked by the Bellingham Police Department and Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office on a controlled substance violation and for shoplifting goods less than $50.
Grant Allen Botteron, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear in court on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
Charles Harold Fife, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
Theresa Jackie Fox, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree theft, identity theft, and failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree theft.
Dawn Marie Garza, booked by the Bellingham Police Department on a state Department of Corrections detainer.
Andrea Leigh Gerarden, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree malicious mischief and first-degree criminal trespass.
Cynthia Gayle Jensen, booked by the Everson Police Department for operating a vehicle without ignition interlock device.
Brittney May McCombs, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence and minor in possession.
Lenin Mendoza Alvisures , booked by the Bellingham Police Department for violation of a protection order.
Elliot John Scholten, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree theft.
Guillermo Sotelo Nunez, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Matthew Charles Staniford, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office on an out-of-county hold.
Carlos Lavar Walker, booked by the Washington State Patrol for possession of a dangerous weapon.
