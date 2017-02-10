Whatcom County Jail report for Feb. 9, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
FEB. 9, 2017
Jesse Eric Amman, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver and first-degree illegal possession of a firearm.
Richmond Evan Baardson, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for violating a domestic violence no-contact order, second-degree rape, third-degree malicious mischief, residential burglary, second-degree robbery and witness tampering.
Sundance Charann Brown, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for driving under the influence and third-degree assault and battery.
Corey James Callison, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
William Walter Eggert, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for hit-and-run of an attended vehicle and driving under the influence.
Kathryn Lemke, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree malicious mischief.
Nathaniel Jacob London, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for third-degree assault.
Jason Earl McCormick, booked by the Blaine Police Department for felony harassment.
Melinda Kae Montano Wilson, booked by the Department of Corrections on a swift and certain warrant.
Robert Lee Piggee, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Eriberto Ramirez, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault, interfering with a report of domestic violence and third-degree malicious mischief.
Aubrey Anne Russell, booked by the Western Washington University Police Department for driving under the influence.
Jesse Charles Bolden Russell, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear in court on a charge of violation a domestic violence protection order.
Robert Neil Solomon Jr., booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence and reckless endangerment.
Jonathon Don Stafford, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree driving with a suspended license.
William John Swinburnson, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence.
Jimmy Stallard Wilson Jr., booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
