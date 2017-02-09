Whatcom County Jail report on Feb. 8, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into the Whatcom County jail. In many cases, charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
Feb. 8, 2017
James Leonard Cunningham, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for possession and importing pornography depicting a minor.
Mark Henry Davis, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for first-degree assault, unlawful imprisonment and for a controlled substance violation.
Vicente Ubaldo DeLeon, booked by the Blaine Police Department for second-degree assault.
James Robert Dixon, booked by the Sumas Police Department for second-degree driving while license suspended and driving under the influence.
Kendall Danielle Logsdon, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for controlled substance manufacturing/delivery/possession with intent.
Randall Paul Roden, booked by the Blaine Police Department for two counts of third-degree driving while license suspended.
Jared Wayne Russell, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office on a probation/parole violation.
Michael Shawn Sullivan, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree malicious mischief and resisting arrest.
Kyle E. Swallow, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for first-degree assault.
Kylie Doreen Wilkinson, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence, minor consuming alcohol, and possession of more than 40 grams of marijuana.
Gary J. Williamson, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and Bellingham Police Department for reckless endangerment and first-degree criminal trespass.
