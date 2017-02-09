Man uses Taylor Dock for a ski jump and gets all wet

This is what happens when your local ski area is closed – a Bellingham man used snow-covered Taylor Dock as a ski jump on Monday, complete with a backward splash into chilly Bellingham Bay.
The video of the stunt, posted on Jerry of the Day’s Facebook page, quickly went viral with more than 100,000 views and 1,000 shares.
In the video, local skier Edward Bear tries to gain momentum as he swooshes down the south end of Taylor Dock, then flies off a makeshift ramp and flips into the bay. The stunt was part of a video shoot by Bellingham videographer Kjell Redal, which will be published later this month on Vimeo. Redal shot the widely circulated “Above Bellingham” drone video last year
The elevated boardwalk is one of the most popular walking trails in Bellingham, connecting Fairhaven to Boulevard Park. At its south end, a steep ramp leads from 10th Street to the over-water boardwalk.
If you’re not into ski jumping, there’s good news for more conventional skiers. Mt. Baker Ski Area, closed since Monday when fallen trees blocked Mount Baker Highway, is expected to open Friday in time for its Legendary Banked Slalom competition.
Jim Donaldson: 360-715-2288
