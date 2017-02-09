Teen arrested in connection with Tuesday armed robbery, police say

A 17-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with the armed robbery of a man walking home north of Western Washington University Tuesday night, Bellingham police said in a statement emailed Thursday morning.
The teen was booked Wednesday night into juvenile detention on suspicion of first-degree robbery, second-degree theft, third-degree theft and identity theft.
He was also booked on a warrant, according to Bellingham police Lt. Danette Beckley. The juvenile was arrested in the 1500 block of Texas Street.
“Detectives and Neighborhood Anti Crime Team followed up leads and were able to identify the juvenile suspect,” Beckley said in an email Thursday. “Detectives are working to identify two more suspects.”
No other information was immediately released Thursday.
A 22-year-old man told police he was robbed of his wallet at North Garden and East Maple streets by two men armed with a pistol and a knife.
The suspects fled in a white sedan that turned onto East Chestnut, and that three or four people were in the car. An alert from Western said part of the license plate read “NB.”
Tips can be directed to the Bellingham Police Department at 360-778-8800 or cob.org/tips.
