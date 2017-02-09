Roads remain slippery, schools still closed after week of snow

Travel remained difficult Thursday morning across much of Whatcom County as temperatures rose and a steady rain fell overnight, leaving streets and roads coated with a slippery mush after a week of snow, ice and freezing temperatures.
Concerns over flooding prompted the National Weather Service in Seattle to issue a flood warning and the avalanche danger was high across the North Cascades.
Classes remained canceled for a fourth straight day at most Whatcom County schools, including Lummi Nation, Bellingham, Blaine, Ferndale, Lynden, Mount Baker, Nooksack Valley and Meridian districts. Among private schools, Whatcom Discovery Center, Assumption Catholic and Lynden Christian also will be closed Thursday.
Delayed starts were reported for Thursday at Western Washington University (noon), Bellingham Technical College (10 a.m.) and Whatcom Community College (10 a.m.). Northwest Indian College and Northwest College of the Healing Arts were closed Thursday because of weather concerns.
Whatcom Transportation Authority tweeted early Thursday that its buses were running on time, but warning riders to expect delays as the day progresses.
About 1,000 Puget Sound Energy customers were without electricity early Thursday, mostly in the Glacier and Maple Falls area, where the Red Cross is operating an emergency shelter to offer hot food and a place to sleep.
Thursday’s forecast calls for steady rain with accumulation of up to half an inch, prompting concerns about flooding as snow melts quickly. Temperatures were expected in the low 40s, cooler than the high near 50 that were forecast earlier.
A series of snow and ice storms since Friday have covered lowland Whatcom County with between 6 inches and more than 2 feet of snow, with the hardest-hit areas north of Bellingham. A mix of snow and freezing rain made Wednesday evening’s commute a nightmare for many drivers who experienced near-whiteout conditions with blowing and drifting snow. Several car wrecks reported, along with cars in ditches or stuck in snow drifts.
Mike Olinger, superintendent of maintenance at the city of Bellingham Public Works Department, said crews that have been working around the clock for nearly a week to keep roads clear would now be keeping an eye on storm drains that have been blocked by snow.
“Everyone fully expects that we’ll be going from running (plow) trucks to trying to dig catch basins out,” Olinger said.
Snow-removal crews for the state Department of Transportation, Whatcom County and its various smaller cities also have been working extended shifts in the wake of a series of snow and ice storms since Friday that dumped some 6 inches to more than two feet of snow across lowland Whatcom County. More than 4 feet of snow has fallen on the western slopes of the North Cascades.
Whatcom County issued an emergency proclamation, allowing local officials to seek state aid or approval to use private resources to address a specific needs in a natural disaster, said John Gargett, deputy director of the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office Division Emergency Management. Lynden officials also filed an emergency proclamation, Gargett said.
Mt. Baker Ski Area remained closed for a fourth straight day Thursday as WSDOT crews address a 10-mile closure of the Mount Baker Highway east of Glacier, where about 100 trees have toppled across the road under the weight of some 4 feet of snow that’s fallen across the west slopes of the North Cascades in the past week. It was unknown when the road would reopen.
In the backcountry, an avalanche warning was issued across the North Cascades, and danger level was raised to high both above and below the treeline, according to the Northwest Avalanche Center.
