More foul weather creates havoc on roads north of Bellingham

Another round of wintry weather Wednesday played havoc with commuters and with public and commercial transportation, especially in Whatcom County north of Bellingham, officials said.
Several minor wrecks were reported to emergency dispatchers around Whatcom County, mostly on rural roads and in communities north of Bellingham. Three semi trucks jackknifed in separate incidents in the Lynden and Sumas areas. Many Whatcom County roads remain covered in compact snow and ice, which make driving treacherous.
Main roads were mostly clear in Bellingham, but side roads and residential streets were snow-covered and slick. City, county and state road crews have worked around the clock for the past six days to keep main roads passable, and drivers were urged to use caution, officials said.
Washington State Department of Transportation online maps showed no troubles on Interstate 5 through Bellingham.
Mount Baker Highway remained closed Wednesday morning east of Glacier because of about 100 fallen trees over a 10-mile stretch, a WSDOT official said.
A semi jackknifed across Highway 9 south of East Badger Road, blocking Highway 9 to Sumas for several hours early Wednesday, the Washington State Patrol tweeted. Both directions of Guide Meridian north of Main Street were closed late Wednesday by another jackknifed semi. Tow trucks were at or en route to both incidents around noon Wednesday, said Trooper Heather Axtman.
Another semi jackknifed and struck a guardrail shortly before noon on Guide Meridian near the Wiser Lake Road bridge and blocking traffic, Axtman said.
No injuries were reported in any of those incidents, Axtman said.
Whatcom Transportation Authority tweeted that its buses on rural routes were running late, including No. 512 to Sudden Valley and No. 26 to Lynden. Route No. 71X to Everson, Nooksack and Sumas was late and detoured. Route 72X to Kendall was turning around at the East Whatcom Resource Center about 11 a.m.
Sanitary Service Co. was advising customers to leave trash and recycling containers at the curb or alley after a weather-related missed pickup, and to brush snow and ice from the tops of containers. Drivers would continue to attempt pick-ups, SSC said on its website. If service is delayed until the next scheduled pick up, a reasonable amount of additional garbage or recycling will be taken at no extra charge.
Whatcom County Library System’s scheduled Bookmobile run to the Birch Bay area was canceled.
Meanwhile, U.S. Postal Service carriers were making their appointed rounds, said Bellingham Postmaster Scott Manier.
“It’s had a minor impact,” Manier said. “Really, the snow means it just takes them longer.” He asked residents to keep their walks clear for carriers and to shovel a path to roadside mailboxes for drivers on rural routes.
