A small herd of llamas at JNK Llama Farm in Bellingham, Wash., romp in the snow Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. A weekend storm dumped a foot or more of snow in some areas of Whatcom County. For more information about the farm go to jnkllamas.com.
A look at the Western Washington University Equestrian Team Show with Emily Wollebek, team president, on Saturday, Feb. 4, at Northwest Washington Fairgrounds in Lynden. The annual competition centered around English style events on Saturday and continues on Sunday with Western style events.
Portions of Jamison Rogayan’s cross-examination by Deputy Prosecutor Evan Jones on Thursday, Feb. 2, at Whatcom County Courthouse in Bellingham. Rogayan is charged with three counts of second-degree rape, one count of indecent liberties and one count of unlawful imprisonment.