Kayaking on a sidewalk? You can if it's snowing

Bellingham Herald reader Valerie Porges shared this video of people riding a kayak and sleds down Maple Street in Bellingham on Monday, Feb. 6.
Valerie Porges Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

Local

Firefighters extinguish large grass fire on Kline Road

North Whatcom Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Joe Noonchester talks about a joint effort between North Whatcom Fire and Rescue, Whatcom County Fire District 7, Lynden Fire Department and Bellingham Fire Department to extinguish a grass fire on Thursday, Feb. 2, between Kelly Road and Kline Road near Bellingham, Wash.

Editor's Choice Videos