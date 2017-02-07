Dogs take a snow day in Lynden

Take a drive down E. Badger Road north of Lynden, Wash. on Monday, Feb. 6, following a weekend snowstorm. Portions from Badger Road, also known as state Highway 546, were closed earlier Monday due to drifting snow.
Portions of Jamison Rogayan’s cross-examination by Deputy Prosecutor Evan Jones on Thursday, Feb. 2, at Whatcom County Courthouse in Bellingham. Rogayan is charged with three counts of second-degree rape, one count of indecent liberties and one count of unlawful imprisonment.
North Whatcom Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Joe Noonchester talks about a joint effort between North Whatcom Fire and Rescue, Whatcom County Fire District 7, Lynden Fire Department and Bellingham Fire Department to extinguish a grass fire on Thursday, Feb. 2, between Kelly Road and Kline Road near Bellingham, Wash.
Sen. Doug Ericksen, R-Ferndale, holds a press conference Thursday to discuss his dual role as a member of the Washington State Senate and as a member of President Trump's transition team at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Leland Cooper talks about the recent theft and damage of sculptures and totem poles at the Lummi Cemetery and the Lummi Reservation. Cooper's brother, Cha-Das-Ska-Dum, a well known artist is buried at Lummi Cemetery and a carved bear on his grave was damaged when thieves tried to steal it.