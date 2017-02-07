Overnight snow keeps many schools closed in Whatcom County

All public schools and many private schools across Whatcom County remained closed Tuesday as residents continued to dig out from a strong winter storm that coated trees and power lines with ice and has dumped between 6 inches and 2 feet of snow across the area since Saturday.
Western Washington University is open Tuesday, but Bellingham Technical College and Whatcom Community College remained closed for a second straight day, school officials said on their websites. Classes for Tuesday were canceled at schools in the Bellingham, Blaine, Ferndale, Lynden, Lynden Christian, Nooksack Valley, Mount Baker and Meridian districts. Most school activities were canceled or rescheduled.
About 2 inches of new snow fell overnight in parts of Whatcom County, but sunny skies are forecast Tuesday, with temperatures in the mid-30s as a thaw begins. Rain is likely by Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Rain was forecast for Thursday, with a high near 50 degrees. A small craft advisory remained in effect for Salish Sea waters until 6 p.m. Tuesday.
“It’s going to stay a little colder, but the significant snowfall should be over,” said meteorologist Gary Schneider at the National Weather Service office in Seattle. Flooding could become a concern Thursday with such a quick thaw, Schneider said. “It could be a bit of a messy transition Wednesday,” he said. “The rivers are going to be rising.”
Many roads in Whatcom County remain covered in compact snow and ice – although city, county and state road crews have been working around the clock to keep main roads passable. Mount Baker Highway remained closed Tuesday morning east of Glacier because of 30 to 40 fallen trees, a state Department of Transportation official said.
Mt. Baker Ski Area hadn’t updated its website by 6:15 a.m. Tuesday. It was closed Monday, and reported some 2 feet of snow had fallen in the past two days. Bellis Fair indicated on its website that its stores will open as usual at 10 a.m., after having been closed Monday.
About 900 Puget Sound Energy customers remained without electricity at 6 a.m. Tuesday, down from the more than 7,000 customers whose power was out in the wake of Saturday afternoon’s freezing rain and ice storm, followed by heavy snowfall. Most of those who remained without power Tuesday morning were some 700 customers in the Acme, Mosquito Lake Road and Glacier areas whose power has been out since Sunday. PSE was staging crews in Whatcom County in response to numerous weather-related power outages, according to Whatcom Unified Emergency Management, a combined city-county agency.
Snowfall totals varied widely across Whatcom County, with the northern lowlands along the Cascades foothills getting hit the worst.
Exact measurements were difficult to determine because of blowing and drifting, residents said. Schneider said the weather service’s observers in those areas didn’t submit their observations. The Bellingham Herald readers offered anecdotal reports that showed that Everson, Nooksack, Sumas and Kendall received the heaviest snowfall – as much as 2 feet or more. Blaine, Birch Bay, and Ferndale all received about 3 to 6 inches, observers said. Downtown Bellingham received about 1 inch of snow Sunday and about 2 to 3 inches Monday. Sudden Valley residents saw 1 or 2 inches Sunday and another 3 to 5 inches Monday.
Snow depth totals at the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network – whose observers are vetted by meteorologists – supported the anecdotal claims from all locations across Whatcom County.
