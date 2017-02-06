Whatcom County Jail report for Feb. 5, 2017

2:56 Snowfall in Sudden Valley south of Bellingham, Wash., Feb. 5, 2017 Pause

0:42 Snow report from Lynden, Wash., Feb. 5, 2017

1:40 Sculptor breathes life into Bellingham tree stump

27:21 Sen. Doug Ericksen talks about working for the Legislature and the Trump administration

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

3:17 84 Lumber: Complete The Journey

2:31 Theft of Lummi sculptures "has to stop"

4:07 Federal judge temporarily halts Trump’s travel ban

1:31 84 Lumber: The Journey Begins