Whatcom County Jail report for Feb. 5, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
Feb. 5, 2017
Sarmad Ramzi Al Taylajee, booked by the Sumas Police Department for harassment.
Cody Matthew Barrow, booked by the Washington State Patrol and Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for reckless driving and driving under the influence.
Riley Elliot Fraser, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Sophie July Holt, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Nathan Thomas Huntington, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Tatyana Mikhailovna Kirilovich, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence.
Jolene Lynn Leone, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree theft.
Darrel Dwain Richardson, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear in court on a charge of first-degree possession of stolen property.
Edward Scott Taylor, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
Comments