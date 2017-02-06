Reader captures the calm between snowstorms near Tennant Lake

Herald reader Eric Bowen took a walk near Tennant Lake south of Ferndale, Wash., between snowstorms on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017.
Eric Bowen Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

Theft of Lummi sculptures "has to stop"

Leland Cooper talks about the recent theft and damage of sculptures and totem poles at the Lummi Cemetery and the Lummi Reservation. Cooper's brother, Cha-Das-Ska-Dum, a well known artist is buried at Lummi Cemetery and a carved bear on his grave was damaged when thieves tried to steal it.

Bellingham Technical College program aims for aerospace, manufacturing jobs

Bellingham Technical College's engineering technology/composites program teaches in-demand skills to help students work in industries like aerospace and industrial manufacturing. BTC uses classrooms at the Technology Development Center on the Bellingham waterfront for program training and operates the lab in collaboration with Western Washington University and its engineering programs.

