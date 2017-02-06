Reader captures the calm between snowstorms near Tennant Lake

A look at the Western Washington University Equestrian Team Show with Emily Wollebek, team president, on Saturday, Feb. 4, at Northwest Washington Fairgrounds in Lynden. The annual competition centered around English style events on Saturday and continues on Sunday with Western style events.
Portions of Jamison Rogayan’s cross-examination by Deputy Prosecutor Evan Jones on Thursday, Feb. 2, at Whatcom County Courthouse in Bellingham. Rogayan is charged with three counts of second-degree rape, one count of indecent liberties and one count of unlawful imprisonment.
Sen. Doug Ericksen, R-Ferndale, holds a press conference Thursday to discuss his dual role as a member of the Washington State Senate and as a member of President Trump's transition team at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Leland Cooper talks about the recent theft and damage of sculptures and totem poles at the Lummi Cemetery and the Lummi Reservation. Cooper's brother, Cha-Das-Ska-Dum, a well known artist is buried at Lummi Cemetery and a carved bear on his grave was damaged when thieves tried to steal it.
Bellingham Technical College's engineering technology/composites program teaches in-demand skills to help students work in industries like aerospace and industrial manufacturing. BTC uses classrooms at the Technology Development Center on the Bellingham waterfront for program training and operates the lab in collaboration with Western Washington University and its engineering programs.
Joe Nolting of Kids Need Books! describes how free books are changing the reading culture in some of Bellingham's poorest and most ethnically diverse neighborhoods. Books are distributed at weeknight food banks in local elementary schools.
Learn how the lateral motion of an earthquake damages homes and how your home can be retrofitted with anchor bolts to limit damage in this video from the Just In Time Disaster Training Library. The Disaster Resistant Communities Group offers other videos at JustInTimeDisasterTraining.org.