Snow report from Lynden, Wash., Feb. 5, 2017

Bellingham Herald journalist Jim Donaldson reports on snowfall and closures in Lynden, Wash., Feb. 5, 2017.
Jim Donaldson jdonaldson@bhamherald.com

Local

Firefighters extinguish large grass fire on Kline Road

North Whatcom Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Joe Noonchester talks about a joint effort between North Whatcom Fire and Rescue, Whatcom County Fire District 7, Lynden Fire Department and Bellingham Fire Department to extinguish a grass fire on Thursday, Feb. 2, between Kelly Road and Kline Road near Bellingham, Wash.

Local

Bellingham Technical College program aims for aerospace, manufacturing jobs

Bellingham Technical College's engineering technology/composites program teaches in-demand skills to help students work in industries like aerospace and industrial manufacturing. BTC uses classrooms at the Technology Development Center on the Bellingham waterfront for program training and operates the lab in collaboration with Western Washington University and its engineering programs.

Editor's Choice Videos