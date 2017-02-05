Snow report from Lynden, Wash., Feb. 5, 2017

Portions of Jamison Rogayan’s cross-examination by Deputy Prosecutor Evan Jones on Thursday, Feb. 2, at Whatcom County Courthouse in Bellingham. Rogayan is charged with three counts of second-degree rape, one count of indecent liberties and one count of unlawful imprisonment.
North Whatcom Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Joe Noonchester talks about a joint effort between North Whatcom Fire and Rescue, Whatcom County Fire District 7, Lynden Fire Department and Bellingham Fire Department to extinguish a grass fire on Thursday, Feb. 2, between Kelly Road and Kline Road near Bellingham, Wash.
Sen. Doug Ericksen, R-Ferndale, holds a press conference Thursday to discuss his dual role as a member of the Washington State Senate and as a member of President Trump's transition team at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Bellingham Technical College's engineering technology/composites program teaches in-demand skills to help students work in industries like aerospace and industrial manufacturing. BTC uses classrooms at the Technology Development Center on the Bellingham waterfront for program training and operates the lab in collaboration with Western Washington University and its engineering programs.
Joe Nolting of Kids Need Books! describes how free books are changing the reading culture in some of Bellingham's poorest and most ethnically diverse neighborhoods. Books are distributed at weeknight food banks in local elementary schools.
Learn how the lateral motion of an earthquake damages homes and how your home can be retrofitted with anchor bolts to limit damage in this video from the Just In Time Disaster Training Library. The Disaster Resistant Communities Group offers other videos at JustInTimeDisasterTraining.org.
Bellingham homeowners Paul Barnes and Judy Nasmith decided to have sculptor Tomas Vrba turn a tree stump in their backyard into a sculpture of the "Tree Spirit," a mythological benevolent creature of the forest, Jan 26, 2017.
Deputy Prosecutor Evan Jones delivers the state's opening statement at the start of Jamison Rogayan's trial Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Whatcom County Courthouse in Bellingham. Rogayan is charged with four counts of second-degree rape, one count of indecent liberties and one count of unlawful imprisonment.