Thousands without power as snow and ice storm hits region

Lowland Whatcom County sparkled in silver and white Sunday morning, the result of an overnight snow and ice storm, and heavy snow continued to fall in the mountains.
More than 7,000 Puget Sound Energy customers were without power about 6:30 a.m. Sunday, primarily in the lowlands and foothills north and east of Bellingham, according to the PSE online outage map. Most were in scattered small outages, but about 2,400 customers were without electricity in Lynden, and another 4,000 customers were affected in three large outages that stretched from Acme to north of Deming and east of Maple Falls.
Power to the affected Lynden area was restored by 7:15 a.m. Most outages were blamed and fallen trees and limbs.
“I think every tree in my yard has fallen,” said Amber Nicole Coffey, who lives on Kelly Road north of Bellingham.
Some 3 feet of snow has fallen in the past two days at Mt. Baker Ski Area, which was open and operating from both base areas Sunday morning. In the backcountry, an avalanche warning had expired, but the danger was listed as considerable both above and below the treeline, according to the Northwest Avalanche Center.
Residents of the east county lowlands were reporting more than a foot of snow since Saturday afternoon. In Sudden Valley, about 1 inch of icy snow covered the ground as heavy rain fell in southern portions of the county until about midnight.
This story will be updated.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
