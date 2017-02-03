Get the scoop on selling products to government agencies

Businesses looking for details on selling products to government agencies can attend a Meet the Buyers event, 10 a.m.-noon on Wednesday.
The event, hosted by Western Washington University’s Small Business Development Center, will be at the Bellingham Cruise Terminal, 355 Harris Ave. Government buyers from a variety of agencies, including Port of Bellingham, Whatcom Transportation Authority and the Washington Procurement Technical Assistance Center plan to attend.
The program will include tips on working with buyers and how to register with different agencies.
The event is free but registration – no later than Sunday – is required. Details on registering for the event can be found on the Washington PTAC website.
Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, @BhamHeraldBiz
