February 2, 2017 4:06 PM

Whatcom tourism agency hires new president

By Dave Gallagher

A veteran in the tourism industry will lead Bellingham Whatcom County Tourism.

Sandy Ward was selected by the organization’s board to be its president and CEO. She replaces Loni Rahm, who operated Bellingham Whatcom Tourism for nine years. Rahm resigned in mid-November and moved to Lake Chelan with her family, said Lisa Karlberg, board chairwoman.

Ward most recently was sales and marketing director for the Future of Flight Aviation Center & Boeing Tour for 12 years, according to a news release. She also previously served as a member of the Washington State Tourism Commission and was the Snohomish County Tourism Bureau’s founding executive director.

