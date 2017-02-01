Icy lowland roads Friday, heavy snow in mountains for weekend

2:58 See how the IDEA Institute at WWU works Pause

7:00 Retrofitted anchor bolts can help save your home during an earthquake

0:14 A look at the crowd at the Women's March on Bellingham

0:12 Crowd gathers for Women's March on Bellingham

1:33 Kids Need Books! hands out free books to some Bellingham students

5:47 Bellingham man lives off the grid in self-made "gypsy wagon"

1:36 Thousands of people flood downtown streets in Women's March on Bellingham

1:35 Trump signs 'extreme vetting' executive action tightening restrictions for refugees

1:08 Get to know Trump's SCOTUS nominee Neil Gorsuch