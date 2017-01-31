Bellingham Technical College program aims for aerospace, manufacturing jobs

Bellingham Technical College's engineering technology/composites program teaches in-demand skills to help students work in industries like aerospace and industrial manufacturing. BTC uses classrooms at the Technology Development Center on the Bellingham waterfront for program training and operates the lab in collaboration with Western Washington University and its engineering programs.
Bellingham Technical College Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

Local

Meet Whatcom County's newest camel

Rosie, part of the Camel Safari herd east of Bellingham, had a female calf last Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. She is the first baby dromedary, or one-humped camel, born from the herd, company officials said. The calf has yet to be named.

Editor's Choice Videos