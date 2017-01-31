A bit of lowland snow possible for Friday, forecasters say

That cold air Tuesday morning could mean snow later this week, but so far it’s unlikely that Whatcom County will see any significant accumulation, forecasters said.
As a low-pressure system over western Canada moves east, winds will change and high pressure will build over British Columbia – sending its familiar cold, dry air into Northwest Washington for the next several days. Those who park their cars outside had to scrape a layer of frost Tuesday as the temperature was 32 degrees at Bellingham International Airport and much colder inland.
High temperatures will be in the low 40s for the rest of this week, with overnight lows in the high 20s. Expect clear skies through Thursday and the possibility of light rain or snow Friday morning.
Rain appears likely for the weekend, with snow in the North Cascades.
This story will be updated.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
Comments