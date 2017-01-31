Local

January 31, 2017 5:00 AM

Sign up now for free tooth care for low-income kids in Bellingham

By Kie Relyea

krelyea@bhamherald.com

Bellingham

Low-income children may receive free dental care during the 13th annual Whatcom County Free Sealant Day from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 25 at Unity Care NW Dental Clinic, 220 Unity St.

Appointments are required for dental services, which will include dental exams, sealants, X-rays and fluoride treatments. Sealants cover deep grooves in back teeth where cavities often start.

Dentists, hygienists and assistants are volunteering their services. The goal is to help kids prevent dental problems that could affect their adult teeth.

Services are for children up to 18 years old.

To schedule an appointment – there are 100 available – for a child, call 360-788-2649 and leave a message.

The Mount Baker Dental Hygienists’ Society is organizing the event.

Kie Relyea: 360-715-2234, @kierelyea

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

See how the IDEA Institute at WWU works

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos