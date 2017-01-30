Did you feel that earthquake this morning?

A small earthquake shook the San Juan Islands Monday morning, part of a series of small shakers that started Sunday night.
A quake of magnitude 3.0 was reported at 3:03 a.m. Monday, centered in the Salish Sea about 1/2 mile between the northern tip of San Juan Island and the southwestern tip of Orcas Island – about 30 miles southwest of Bellingham. It was measured at 8.5 miles deep, according to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network.
Recordings at the U.S. Geological Survey placed the quake at 5 1/2 miles north-northwest of Friday Harbor, on San Juan Island.
A quake of magnitude 3.0 is easily felt by humans, but rarely causes damage, the USGS said.
No damage was reported.
Several smaller quakes hit the immediate area within the last day: a 2.7 magnitude quake at 6:28 p.m. Sunday, followed by a 1.4 magnitude quake at 12:10 a.m. Monday and a 1.3 magnitude quake at 2:47 a.m. Monday.
Quakes of less than magnitude 3.0 are common, and several thousand are reported worldwide every year.
