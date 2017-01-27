See how the IDEA Institute at WWU works

Students and faculty at the IDEA Institute at Western Washington University talk about the entrepreneurship program, housed at the Technology Development Center on the Bellingham waterfront.

Meet Whatcom County's newest camel

Rosie, part of the Camel Safari herd east of Bellingham, had a female calf last Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. She is the first baby dromedary, or one-humped camel, born from the herd, company officials said. The calf has yet to be named.

