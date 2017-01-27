See how the IDEA Institute at WWU works

Rosie, part of the Camel Safari herd east of Bellingham, had a female calf last Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. She is the first baby dromedary, or one-humped camel, born from the herd, company officials said. The calf has yet to be named.
Wilma Estrada and her daughter, sought in an Amber Alert issued Monday afternoon in New Westminster, B.C., were found unharmed hours later at Assumption Catholic Church in Bellingham, Monday, Jan 23, 2017.
Julius, a 10-year-old chocolate Pomeranian recovering from double knee surgery, walks in water on a treadmill in the new hydrotherapy tank at Northshore Veterinary Hospital in Bellingham, Wednesday, Jan 18, 2017. Owner Amy Henderson says the hydrotherapy is helping Julius recover.
Protesters gather outside city hall and walk through the streets at the Women's March on Bellingham on Saturday, Jan. 21, in Bellingham. The march followed the lead of protests nationwide including cities of Seattle, Los Angeles and Washington D.C.
After gathering on Red Square at Western Washington University, protesters took to Bellingham streets Friday to denounce the newly inaugurated President Donald Trump. Socialist Alternative, an organization with chapters across the U.S., organized the march.
Aaron Koentges, 40 of Bellingham, shows his support for the United States' 45th President and offers a unifying message for the country from the back of his pickup truck along the Guide Meridian on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Brian Jeffery Smith was sentenced Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2016 in Whatcom Superior Court to 78 months for vehicular homicide for the death of Jason Schuyleman, after the car Smith was driving hit Schuyleman's motorcycle in a collision in Everson, December 2014.