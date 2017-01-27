Parents warned about 1 case of contagious mumps at Ferndale High

One person at Ferndale High School has the mumps, and public health officials are working to identify students and staff who may have been exposed to the ill person.
Parents were notified by the Ferndale School District and Whatcom County Health Department on Thursday.
Officials haven’t said whether the ill person was a student or an employee at the high school.
Heath officials are urging people to get vaccinated to help stop the spread of the mumps, which is as contagious as the flu.
The Ferndale case is the first documented case of mumps in Whatcom County this season as Washington state continues to experience a mumps outbreak that had 278 cases as of Wednesday.
Symptoms include fever, headache and swelling of the cheeks and jaw.
In rare cases, it can cause serious complications that may require hospitalization, according to the health department. Up to 30 percent of people with mumps will have no symptoms.
The virus that causes mumps can be spread by coughing, sneezing, talking, and through sharing cups or eating utensils.
Even if a child has been vaccinated, parents are still being asked to look out for symptoms.
That’s because the vaccine, while it reduces the risk of mumps and its complications, doesn’t always prevent the disease, public health officials said.
This story will be updated.
Kie Relyea: 360-715-2234, @kierelyea
