Got an idea for sidewalk art in Bellingham? $25k is up for public art

The city would like to hear from artists who can help spruce up the sidewalk along West Maplewood Avenue.
Bellingham will be improving the street along Maplewood, between Northwest and Alderwood, with new curbs, gutters, sidewalks, bike lanes in each direction, and street lights.
A One Percent for the Arts ordinance automatically sets aside 1 percent of the cost of large projects to go toward artwork to improve the area. For this project, that means $25,000 will be available for a team to design, build and install artwork.
Suggestions include incorporating artwork into the concrete, steel railings, or other surfaces.
Responses to the request are due before 5 p.m. Feb. 17 to be considered. Information can be found at cob.org/services/arts/pages/public-art.aspx.
