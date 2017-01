More Videos

1:40 Sculptor breathes life into Bellingham tree stump

6:25 Prosecution gives opening statement in Jamison Rogayan rape trial

1:16 Meet Whatcom County's newest camel

1:37 Mother and daughter sought in Amber Alert found at Bellingham Catholic church

1:21 Hydrotherapy tank at Bellingham clinic gets dogs moving after surgery

1:36 Thousands of people flood downtown streets in Women's March on Bellingham

0:14 A look at the crowd at the Women's March on Bellingham

0:12 Crowd gathers for Women's March on Bellingham

1:58 WWU students march on downtown Bellingham in #ResistTrump protest

1:15 Watch what one Bellingham man did as soon as President Donald Trump was sworn in

1:27 Bellingham knitters protest Trump with pussy hats

0:33 Firefighters respond to house fire near Nugents Corner in Whatcom County