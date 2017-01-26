Local

January 26, 2017 5:00 AM

Apartment building proposed near Sunset Square

By Dave Gallagher

dgallagher@bhamherald.com

BELLINGHAM

A community meeting to discuss a new apartment project near Sunset Square will take place on Jan. 31.

The proposed project will be on Woodstock Way in Bellingham, according to a public meeting notice. Plans call for a two- or three-story apartment building, totaling 15 to 25 residential units. The building will be in the south and east portions of the lot, near an existing apartment development.

The meeting, which is required by the city, is at 6 p.m. in the Sunset Pond Apartments community center at 1205 Woodstock Way. It is organized by AVT Consulting.

Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, @BhamHeraldBiz

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Prosecution gives opening statement in Jamison Rogayan rape trial

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos