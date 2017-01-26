Apartment building proposed near Sunset Square

A community meeting to discuss a new apartment project near Sunset Square will take place on Jan. 31.
The proposed project will be on Woodstock Way in Bellingham, according to a public meeting notice. Plans call for a two- or three-story apartment building, totaling 15 to 25 residential units. The building will be in the south and east portions of the lot, near an existing apartment development.
The meeting, which is required by the city, is at 6 p.m. in the Sunset Pond Apartments community center at 1205 Woodstock Way. It is organized by AVT Consulting.
