Local

January 25, 2017 9:33 AM

Fire displaces four at Cain Lake home, outlet blamed

By Robert Mittendorf

rmittendorf@bhamherald.com

A bed next to an electrical outlet is being blamed for a fire Tuesday afternoon that heavily damaged a home on Cain Lake in southern Whatcom County, officials said.

Smoke alarms alerted the four residents to the fire, which was reported about 12:30 p.m. at 408 Rainbow Drive. All four residents got out safely with their two dogs, said Chief Omar Mejia of Whatcom County Fire District 18.

“They had a (fire escape plan) and it went well,” Mejia said.

This story will be updated.

Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Prosecution gives opening statement in Jamison Rogayan rape trial

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos