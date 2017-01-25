Fire displaces four at Cain Lake home, outlet blamed

A bed next to an electrical outlet is being blamed for a fire Tuesday afternoon that heavily damaged a home on Cain Lake in southern Whatcom County, officials said.
Smoke alarms alerted the four residents to the fire, which was reported about 12:30 p.m. at 408 Rainbow Drive. All four residents got out safely with their two dogs, said Chief Omar Mejia of Whatcom County Fire District 18.
“They had a (fire escape plan) and it went well,” Mejia said.
This story will be updated.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
