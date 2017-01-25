Fire displaces four at Cain Lake home, outlet blamed

1:37 Mother and daughter sought in Amber Alert found at Bellingham Catholic church Pause

1:11 See the semifinalists for Bellingham's 'acid ball' art projects

3:29 Here's a Fall 2016 update on Bellingham's waterfront projects

1:36 Thousands of people flood downtown streets in Women's March on Bellingham

2:51 How to bring Southern Resident killer whales back from the brink of extinction

0:14 A look at the crowd at the Women's March on Bellingham

0:12 Crowd gathers for Women's March on Bellingham

1:21 Hydrotherapy tank at Bellingham clinic gets dogs moving after surgery

0:54 Just hop in your bright orange survival capsule if tsunami hits Washington