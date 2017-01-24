Meet Whatcom County’s first camel of the new year

Many Whatcom County farmers keep an eye on their livestock when the animals are ready to give birth – but not many can say they watched a camel give birth.
Rosie, part of the Camel Safari herd east of Bellingham, had a female calf Jan. 20. She is the first baby dromedary, or one-humped camel, born from the herd, said manager Ginger Leeper.
Leeper said staff at the animal reserve was watching Rosie for the past month, but almost missed the birth.
“She actually was kinda sneaky about it,” Leeper said. “She didn’t show us some real obvious signs and wasn’t making a lot of noise. ... I just happened to walk around the corner at the right point in time.”
The calf has not been named yet.
“The baby seems to have a lot of good spunk and wants to play around a little bit,” though like many calves is awkward on its long legs, Leeper said.
Camel Safari has both dromedary (one-hump) and bactrian (two-hump) camels. Details about the business can be found at camelsafari.com.
