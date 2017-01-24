Children’s writer talks Jim Thorpe – football great, Olympian

A nationally known and highly acclaimed writer of children’s nonfiction is visiting Bellingham this week to promote his newest work, a biography of the great Native American athlete, Jim Thorpe.
Steve Sheinkin is known for such true stories for middle-grade readers as “Most Dangerous: Daniel Ellsberg and the Secret History of the Vietnam War,” “Lincoln’s Grave Robbers,” and “Bomb: The Race to Build – and Steal – the World’s Most Dangerous Weapon.”
His newest book, “Undefeated: Jim Thorpe and the Carlisle Indian School Football Team,” was published Jan. 17. The Carlisle Indians and their coach, Glenn Scobey “Pop” Warner, are credited with developing many of the plays and skills that are now common in modern football.
Sheinkin is speaking at 7 p.m. Thursday in the downstairs Readings Gallery at Village Books, 1200 11th St. The event is free. He’ll also be visiting local schools and talking with students.
