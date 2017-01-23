Vehicle in B.C. Amber Alert spotted in Bellingham motel

An Amber Alert was issued Monday afternoon for 9-year-old Makayla Estrada Weber, who authorities said was taken from New Westminster, British Columbia, by her mother, Wilma Estrada, 48.
According to a New Westminster Police news release, “during a custody visit, the mother of 9 year old Makayla Estrada-Weber is believed to have taken her during the custody visit, violating a court order.”
According to emergency dispatch radio traffic, the vehicle the pair was last seen, a gray 2003 Toyota Corolla with British Columbia license plate 228-MJT, was found parked at the Coachman Inn, 120 N. Samish Way, and police are currently staging there. Radio traffic indicated there are no occupants inside the vehicle.
The child was reported missing about 10:45 p.m. Sunday.
“At this point we do not know the purpose of violating the court order, but we are working hard with our American partners to safely locate both mother and daughter,” said Media Relations Officer Acting Sergeant Jeff Scott. “Our detectives have issued an Amber Alert in the United States, and anyone who has information about their whereabouts is asked to call us immediately.”
Authorities are asking anyone who may have seen the child of her mother to call 911 or New Westminster Police Department at 604-525-5411.
