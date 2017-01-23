Someone’s dropping KKK info in this border town, and residents are angry

A rally against racism brought out about 200 protesters Sunday in Abbotsford, B.C., just across the U.S. border from Sumas.
Protesters were united by reports of Ku Klux Klan literature being delivered to homes in several neighborhoods on Jan. 15, the day before a U.S. federal holiday honored Martin Luther King Jr. The pamhlets from the “Loyal White Knights of the KKK” tried to link King to Communism, according to Global News – a widely disproved charge linked to a FBI investigation of the late civil rights leader.
It was the second time in three months that KKK pamphlets, wrapped in plastic bags and carrying slogans like “Yes, white lives do matter,” have been tossed onto people’s doorsteps, according to Abbotsford police.
The B.C. Hate Crime team and Abbotsford Police are investigating the incidents and have a “solid lead” on a pickup used to distribute the pamphlets, according to The Province newspaper.
Sunday’s rally at Abbotsford Heritage Sikh Temple was a “defeat of bigotry and a victory for humanity and people’s unity,” organizer Gurpreet Singh told the Abbotsford News.
