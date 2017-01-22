The top children’s writer? This local librarian knew in advance

1:36 Thousands of people flood downtown streets in Women's March on Bellingham Pause

3:08 President Donald Trump’s Inauguration in three minutes

0:14 A look at the crowd at the Women's March on Bellingham

0:12 Crowd gathers for Women's March on Bellingham

1:58 WWU students march on downtown Bellingham in #ResistTrump protest

0:47 Check out the new Sears Hometown Store in Bellingham

1:27 Bellingham knitters protest Trump with pussy hats

2:34 Video: How college students can prevent spreading the flu

0:31 Trump supporters sound off at Lynden rally