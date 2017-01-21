Whatcom County jail report for Jan. 20, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
Jan. 20, 2017
Eric Dean Armey, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree driving while license suspended, and driving under the influence.
Jacob Matthew Arroyo, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for violation of a no-contact order.
Jerry Lamar Barnes, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree driving while license suspended, violation of a no contact order, and a controlled substance violation.
Brian Blandov, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for controlled substance manufacturing, delivery, possession with intent.
Dan Allen Brown Jr., booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence, and third-degree driving while license suspended.
Latanya E. Carter, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree burglary and first-degree trafficking.
Stephen Rick Charlie, booked by the state Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Jacob Armond DiLorenzo, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
Robert J. Elway, booked by the Washington State Patrol for false statement to officer, obstructing a police officer, second-degree criminal impersonation, and failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree theft.
John Paul Frey, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence.
Silvano Garcia Jr., booked by the Bellingham Police Department for unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Lindsey Lu Larson, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, and Ferndale and Bellingham police departments for possession of drug paraphernalia, controlled substance manufacturing, delivery, possession with intent, and failure to appear in court on a charge of forgery.
Jeremiah Lee Moerike, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
Christopher Lee Morris, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a controlled substance violation, and third-degree driving while license suspended.
Jesse Adam Reed, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for third-degree theft.
Antonio Silva Sr., booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a controlled substance violation and fourth-degree assault.
Kyley Kalahan Trecker, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for violation of a protection order.
