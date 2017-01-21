A look at the crowd at the Women's March on Bellingham

The crowd at the Womens March on Bellingham, outside City Hall Saturday, listening to speakers rallying attendees. "This march is for you."
Kyle Mittan kmittan@bhamherald.com

Local

Watch an ice sheet breaking up on Lake Whatcom

Herald reader Barbara Bihrer Browne shot this video of ice breaking up on Lake Whatcom on Tuesday morning, Jan. 17, 2017. "The wind is pushing a large sheet of ice across the lake from Geneva to the north cove," she wrote on Facebook. "Amazing."

Local

Nighttime low tide excursion

Holly Roger of Wild Whatcom and several other naturalists and educators led a group of about 60 people on a low tide excursion at Marine Park in Bellingham during a minus 2-foot tide about 10 p.m. on Jan. 13, 2017.

Editor's Choice Videos