A look at the crowd at the Women's March on Bellingham

Brian Jeffery Smith was sentenced Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2016 in Whatcom Superior Court to 78 months for vehicular homicide for the death of Jason Schuyleman, after the car Smith was driving hit Schuyleman's motorcycle in a collision in Everson, December 2014.
Broadcaster Aaron Goldsmith and the Mariner Moose join Seattle Mariners players James Paxton, Dan Vogelbach and Cody Martin in signing autographs and meeting with kids at the Ferndale Clubhouse of Boys and Girls Clubs of Whatcom County on Tuesday, Jan. 17, in Ferndale.
Herald reader Barbara Bihrer Browne shot this video of ice breaking up on Lake Whatcom on Tuesday morning, Jan. 17, 2017. "The wind is pushing a large sheet of ice across the lake from Geneva to the north cove," she wrote on Facebook. "Amazing."
Author Clyde W. Ford, Western Washington University student activist Victoria Matey of the Blue Group and Muslim Nina Damina Khaira Ahmed talk about being active in social justice during the year ahead during the annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration at Bellingham City Hall, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Holly Roger of Wild Whatcom and several other naturalists and educators led a group of about 60 people on a low tide excursion at Marine Park in Bellingham during a minus 2-foot tide about 10 p.m. on Jan. 13, 2017.
More than a hundred people walk, skate and play hockey on Lake Padden on Sunday, Jan. 15, in Bellingham. Posted signs around the lake shore warned that "ice skating or other activity on ice is hazardous".
Sylvia Tag discusses the new picture book, "The Journey, about a Middle Eastern family fleeing conflict near their home. Tag works with the children's library at Western Washington University inside Wilson Library, which is open to the public. Anyone with a local library card can borrow books there.