Crowd gathers for Women's March on Bellingham

The crowd starts to gather Saturday at 9:30 a.m. in front of Bellingham City Hall for the Women's March on Bellingham.
Kyle Mittan kmittan@bhamherald.com

Local

Watch an ice sheet breaking up on Lake Whatcom

Herald reader Barbara Bihrer Browne shot this video of ice breaking up on Lake Whatcom on Tuesday morning, Jan. 17, 2017. "The wind is pushing a large sheet of ice across the lake from Geneva to the north cove," she wrote on Facebook. "Amazing."

Local

Nighttime low tide excursion

Holly Roger of Wild Whatcom and several other naturalists and educators led a group of about 60 people on a low tide excursion at Marine Park in Bellingham during a minus 2-foot tide about 10 p.m. on Jan. 13, 2017.

Editor's Choice Videos