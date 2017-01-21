In their own words and images: Why they’re marching in Bellingham

Here’s what the Women’s March on Bellingham looked like on social media Saturday.
@PussyhatProject— BeLinda (@AKGrown12) January 19, 2017
Look at all this pink wonderfulness! #WomensMarchBellingham #WomensMarch
#Hats for all! #resist pic.twitter.com/FJlg5jxtl2
@womensmarch @womensmarchbham #wewontgoback #istandwithpp #BellinghamType #typography #han… https://t.co/iGKfMWsgfB pic.twitter.com/1OjU1mdjrO— Shannon Skinner (@Shansterable) January 21, 2017
This story will be updated. We’d love to see your photos from the march. You can upload them at bhamherald.com/send-a-photo.
