Local

January 21, 2017 10:13 AM

In their own words and images: Why they’re marching in Bellingham

The Bellingham Herald

Here’s what the Women’s March on Bellingham looked like on social media Saturday.

This story will be updated. We’d love to see your photos from the march. You can upload them at bhamherald.com/send-a-photo.

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

WWU students march on downtown Bellingham in #ResistTrump protest

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos